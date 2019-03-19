Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.73.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -996.80.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Paul D. Elliott sold 197,816 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $7,121,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $4,066,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 358,866 shares of company stock worth $14,049,791.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.