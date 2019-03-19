CENTERCOIN Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (CENT)

CENTERCOIN (CURRENCY:CENT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, CENTERCOIN has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. CENTERCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $31,030.00 worth of CENTERCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CENTERCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CENTERCOIN alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000930 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000694 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CENTERCOIN

CENT is a coin. CENTERCOIN’s total supply is 3,500,001,672 coins. CENTERCOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CENTERCOIN is centercoin.co

CENTERCOIN Coin Trading

CENTERCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, CoinBene, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CENTERCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CENTERCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CENTERCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CENTERCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CENTERCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.