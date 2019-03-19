Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $20.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 27.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,567,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $864,558,000 after buying an additional 8,410,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,226,000 after buying an additional 370,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,754,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,226,000 after buying an additional 370,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,155,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 542,778 shares during the period.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

