Cenovus Energy (CVE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cenovus Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

