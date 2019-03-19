Cellcom Israel (CEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.

Shares of NYSE CEL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 14,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Cellcom Israel has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cellcom Israel in the 4th quarter valued at $7,568,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cellcom Israel in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 318,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,253,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 68,371 shares during the period. 6.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cellcom Israel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

