CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Debt Trading 1.4% Higher

An issue of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) debt rose 1.4% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 5.95% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $77.90 and was trading at $76.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Mizuho set a $2.00 price target on CBL & Associates Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NYSE CBL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,102,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,528. The company has a market cap of $315.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.46. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.50 million. CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 115 properties totaling 71.5 million square feet across 26 states, including 72 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

