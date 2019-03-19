CB Financial Services (CBFV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 6,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director Jonathan Bedway acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $104,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $74,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,602 shares of company stock valued at $194,265. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.