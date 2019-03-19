Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Terex Co. (TEX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, insider Steve Filipov sold 10,048 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $358,110.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,453 shares of company stock worth $45,394. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Terex had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

