Caxton Associates LP Invests $238,000 in Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Stock

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Williams Companies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 381.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at $883,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,981.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

