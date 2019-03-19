Caxton Associates LP Invests $184,000 in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Stock

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

