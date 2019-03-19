Caxton Associates LP Has $253,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Caxton Associates LP lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $257.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $7,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,680,351.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

