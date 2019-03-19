Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 3,024 Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,525,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,203 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,594 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after purchasing an additional 471,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

