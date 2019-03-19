Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Receives $150.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,859,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $161.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

