carVertical Trading 23.7% Higher This Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. carVertical has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $14,962.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00389223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.01641226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00226638 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004784 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,908,628,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,723,776,458 tokens. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.