Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Position Raised by Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Carter’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,875,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,106,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,706,000 after purchasing an additional 358,393 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,348,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,069,000 after purchasing an additional 226,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,028,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,540.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $608,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,660 shares of company stock worth $1,218,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $118.22.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

