Carbonado Capital trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,969 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up 9.9% of Carbonado Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carbonado Capital owned 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $14,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2,469.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $787,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.69, for a total value of $1,190,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,282.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $3,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,919,534.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,246 shares of company stock worth $14,082,422. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

BURL stock opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.38 and a fifty-two week high of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 289.91%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/carbonado-capital-sells-70969-shares-of-burlington-stores-inc-burl.html.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.