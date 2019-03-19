Carbon Black (CBLK) Stock Price Up 5%

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK) shares rose 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 2,219,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,292,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

CBLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carbon Black from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carbon Black from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carbon Black from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.77 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

The company has a market cap of $935.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.33.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 101.09% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carbon Black Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carbon Black news, insider Michael Viscuso sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $721,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,500 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Carbon Black by 1,050.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Carbon Black Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

