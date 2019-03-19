Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

CARA opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.68. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $373,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $306,703.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,067 shares in the company, valued at $460,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,983 shares of company stock worth $2,178,154. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Laidlaw set a $30.00 price objective on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.03.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

