Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Sirius XM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Sirius XM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 117,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, EVP James Arthur Cady sold 588,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $3,607,523.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,840,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,279,629.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,134 shares of company stock worth $4,245,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie set a $8.00 target price on Sirius XM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.22.

SIRI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0121 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,500 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/captrust-financial-advisors-sells-2500-shares-of-sirius-xm-holdings-inc-siri.html.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.