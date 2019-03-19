Captrust Financial Advisors Has $75,000 Position in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $418,230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,998,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,836,000 after purchasing an additional 624,486 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,577,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 445,153 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $624.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Williams Capital set a $129.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/captrust-financial-advisors-has-75000-position-in-cimarex-energy-co-xec.html.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.