Captrust Financial Advisors Has $67,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,611,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $213,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $761.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.89 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 69.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

