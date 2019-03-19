Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

FDIS opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

