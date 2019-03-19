Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $196.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $193.00.

“: We are reiterating our Overweight rating on GW Pharmaceuticals and raising our 12-month price target to $196/ADS from $193/ ADS following the announced sale of Voucher (PRV). As a reminder, GW Pharmaceuticals was awarded the PRV following the EPIDIOLEX approval last year. The recipient of the PRV was not announced in the press release.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.73.

GWPH opened at $168.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.81. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $182.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $17,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,358,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $51,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,894,716 shares of company stock worth $27,399,156. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,517,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,802,000 after acquiring an additional 335,840 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,424,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,227 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 21.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 496,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 87,698 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,649,000 after acquiring an additional 53,368 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.