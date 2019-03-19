Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “. We reiterate our Overweight rating and increase our PT to $10 from $9 on CPRX following the company’s 4Q18 earnings call this AM. Despite just 2 months into the launch, we are impressed by the initial metrics reported today for Firdapse, with faster than expected transitioning of patients on 3,4-DAP to commercial drug, favorable insurance timelines and a growing number of new patients that were not previously on 3,4-DAP. The company reported net loss of $0.14 for the quarter and $0.33 for the year, and ended 2018 with $58.5M in cash.””

CPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 2,843,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,875. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $364.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Mcenany bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,737,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,432.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Sofinnova Ventures Inc increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Ventures Inc now owns 1,549,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,595 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 218,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,852,000 after buying an additional 185,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 86,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

