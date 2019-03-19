Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Receives $49.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.32.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.27 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 3,902.3% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 344,200 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $21,599,000 after buying an additional 335,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 243.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $201,598,000 after buying an additional 2,937,286 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $209,658,000 after buying an additional 180,130 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.78 and a beta of 4.29. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules, and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.