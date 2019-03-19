Cannae (CNNE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Cannae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.79. Cannae has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.10 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,224,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,449,000 after buying an additional 271,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after buying an additional 1,802,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,548,000 after buying an additional 155,878 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,000,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,918,000 after buying an additional 221,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

