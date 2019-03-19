Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 5,848 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Anthem by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $1,303,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $1,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its stake in Anthem by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 232,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $768,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,819.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.75, for a total value of $149,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,601 shares of company stock worth $7,631,276. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $308.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price target (up from $372.00) on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.07.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

