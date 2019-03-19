Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $22.74 Million Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 44,678 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.30 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $162.42 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

