Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $16 Million Stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 2.71% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.83. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARX. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

