Canacol Energy (CNNEF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

