Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Asure Software (ASUR)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We’ve written that ASUR is a show me” stock, and to that point, there are three things that we’ll be watching in 2019: (1) that management can set realistic financial targets and execute at least to plan, (2) signs of gradual improvement in cash conversion on healthy adjusted EBITDA profits, and (3) additional disclosure to support the narrative that organic growth is in fact in the 5-10% range, with the possibility of acceleration as cross-sell execution spools up. If Asure can check the box on all three, we are quite confident that the stock will be re-rated higher, perhaps meaningfully, from today’s ~2.0x EV/R on C2019E. After all, we continue to believe that Asure has set down a proven and quite logical path toward building a larger and nicely profitable business in the payroll/HCM space.”,” Canaccord Genuity’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Asure Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research set a $15.00 target price on Asure Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Asure Software from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 million. Analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Asure Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Asure Software by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

