Canaccord Genuity Raises Hexo (HEXO) Price Target to C$10.00

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hexo in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$5.60 price target on shares of Hexo in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

TSE HEXO opened at C$8.91 on Friday. Hexo has a one year low of C$3.34 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -42.03.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

