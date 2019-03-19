Canaccord Genuity Raises Hexo (HEXO) Price Target to C$10.00

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hexo from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hexo from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hexo in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$5.60 price target on shares of Hexo in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

TSE HEXO opened at C$8.91 on Friday. Hexo has a one year low of C$3.34 and a one year high of C$9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -42.03.

Hexo Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

