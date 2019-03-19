Camping World (CWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Camping World (NYSE:CWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CWH. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

NYSE:CWH opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.69. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

In other Camping World news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 29,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $357,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,602,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 78,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Camping World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

