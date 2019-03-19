California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Citigroup set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Weiss acquired 257,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.84 per share, for a total transaction of $30,305,973.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,743.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $188,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $88.30 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

