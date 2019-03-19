California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,764 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $12,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,711,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,590,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,543 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,544,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 790,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,449,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,520,000 after acquiring an additional 423,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $4,962,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Nomura lowered their target price on Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,764 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-buys-3764-shares-of-robert-half-international-inc-rhi.html.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.