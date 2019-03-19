California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,971 Shares of Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Zebra Technologies worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $130.79 and a 12 month high of $216.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.41, for a total value of $487,905.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total transaction of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

