California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.50 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

