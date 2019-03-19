California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.72 Million Position in Univar Inc (UNVR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Univar worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Univar by 92.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Univar by 94.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter valued at $751,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Univar during the third quarter valued at $245,000.

Several analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Univar from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Univar Inc has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Univar had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

