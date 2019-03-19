California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Kaman Co. (KAMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Kaman worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KAMN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Kaman by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Kaman stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.52 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/california-public-employees-retirement-system-decreases-holdings-in-kaman-co-kamn.html.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.