Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Director Marc Laurence Brown Sells 1,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $85,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Director Marc Laurence Brown Sells 1,000 Shares” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/calavo-growers-inc-cvgw-director-marc-laurence-brown-sells-1000-shares.html.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.