CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Position Increased by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,368,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,638,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2,885.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,730 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $2,700,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth $1,667,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CAMP stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.29. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.83.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. CalAmp had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. First Analysis cut shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Position Increased by Menta Capital LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/calamp-corp-camp-position-increased-by-menta-capital-llc.html.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.