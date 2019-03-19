CAI International (CAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

CAI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 139,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. CAI International has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $433.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.75.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.17). CAI International had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other CAI International news, insider Victor Garcia bought 10,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.24 per share, for a total transaction of $235,921.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 384.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

