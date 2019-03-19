Caci International Inc (CACI) Receives $195.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In other Caci International news, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $48,820.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $90,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171 shares of company stock worth $212,167 in the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,876,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Caci International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Caci International by 745.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI opened at $184.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Caci International has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $200.85.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caci International will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

