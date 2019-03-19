Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Position Lowered by GeoSphere Capital Management LLC

GeoSphere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 47,209 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas makes up about 1.9% of GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,442,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COG opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $716.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

