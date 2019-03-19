Bytecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $126,016.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $142.60 million and approximately $126,016.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.01349442 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00001127 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00015030 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, HitBTC, Coindeal, Crex24, TradeOgre, cfinex, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

