Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.48 Million

Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $21.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.34 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $16.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $90.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.52 million to $91.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $98.06 million, with estimates ranging from $97.19 million to $98.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 16.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,387. The stock has a market cap of $292.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In related news, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 9,053 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $218,448.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Jerome Sr Vascocu, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $144,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $483,829.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

