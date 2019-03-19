Bunge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,322 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 880% compared to the typical volume of 441 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bunge from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

NYSE BG opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bunge had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bunge by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 23,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 23,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Litespeed Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 96,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

