BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0049 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $91,153.00 and $48.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $703.46 or 0.17318786 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001228 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTC Lite Token Trading

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.