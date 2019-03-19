Bruker Co. (BRKR) Stake Lessened by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,133,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,677 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $63,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 33.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,048 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 120.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 251,764 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 11.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,259,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after purchasing an additional 133,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/bruker-co-brkr-stake-lessened-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.