BRP (DOOO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOOO. GMP Securities began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on BRP in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $27.91 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in BRP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in BRP by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BRP by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

